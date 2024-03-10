WATCH: Dozens Of Hezbollah Rockets Pummel Har Meron Area

Hezbollah launched two rocket barrages toward the air defense base on Har Meron on Sunday morning.

The IDF said that a total of 37 rockets were launched in two barrages at Har Meron, seven of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Sirens sounded in Meron and about a dozen surrounding communities in the Upper Galil.

Some rockets fell dangerously close to cars traveling on the highway to Meron but b’chasdei Hashem, no injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it fired Katyusha rockets in response to the IDF strikes in southern Lebanon on Motzei Shabbos.

This morning a large barrage of over 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel by Mount Meron pic.twitter.com/dZC7ExXzgZ — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 10, 2024

