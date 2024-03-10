Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Dozens Of Hezbollah Rockets Pummel Har Meron Area


Hezbollah launched two rocket barrages toward the air defense base on Har Meron on Sunday morning.

The IDF said that a total of 37 rockets were launched in two barrages at Har Meron, seven of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Sirens sounded in Meron and about a dozen surrounding communities in the Upper Galil.

Some rockets fell dangerously close to cars traveling on the highway to Meron but b’chasdei Hashem, no injuries or damage were reported.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it fired Katyusha rockets in response to the IDF strikes in southern Lebanon on Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY: Sole Survivor Of Horrific 2001 Grand Canyon Chopper Crash Is Niftar

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak: “If They Force Bochurim To Enlist, We’ll Leave The Country”

SUPPORT FOR HAMAS: Israel Slams Canada, Sweden For Resuming Funding To UNRWA

Mossad: Hamas Aims To Ignite Region on Ramadan, Does Not Want Deal

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 7 Soldiers Injured In Bombing Attack In Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network