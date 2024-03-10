Hamas Leader Haniyeh Blames Israel For Breakdown In Truce Talks

In a recorded speech, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of being responsible for the breakdown in truce negotiations that took place in Cairo last week. Haniyeh claimed that Israel failed to provide clear guarantees regarding a ceasefire, the withdrawal of its forces, and the return of displaced Gazans.

Haniyeh claimed that Hamas had shown positivity and responsibility during the negotiations, but would not accept an agreement that did not end the war and expel the enemy from Gaza. He also pledged to ensure that Israel would not recover any of the 134 hostages still in Gaza without a permanent ceasefire deal.

The Hamas leader thanked Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, for supporting the terror group’s fight against Israel. He declared that the “Zionist enemy” had failed in all its plans in Gaza, and that the Palestinian people were steadfast in their land despite the thousands of martyrs, wounded, and missing people.

Earlier, Egyptian security sources revealed that the country had been in contact with senior Hamas and Israeli figures in an effort to restart negotiations for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The collapse of the talks has raised concerns about a renewed escalation in violence in the region.

