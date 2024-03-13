POWER OF EMUNAH: HaRav Kushelevsky Signed His Sefarim With Tefillah For Zera Shel Kayamah

The neis that occurred to Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Tzvi Kushelevsky, 88, and his Rebbetzin, 57, upon the birth of the Rosh Yeshivahs’ first child astounded people around the world.

As YWN reported, HaRav Moshe Shternbuch gave the Rosh Yeshivah a bracha upon his second marriage six years ago that he’ll be zocheh to zera shel kayama.

B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that since his second marriage, HaRav Kushelevsky has signed his sefarim with a tefillah that he be zocheh [among other things] to zera chaya v’kayamah.

Below is a photocopy of the hakdamah to the Rosh Yeshivah’s sefer on Masechtas Bava Basra:

The video below shows the Rosh Yeshivah bringing his newborn to his yeshivah in Har Nof:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)