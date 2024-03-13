White House Dials Back Biden’s Comments On “Red Line,” Denies Intent To Curb Aid To Israel

The White House attempted to carry out damage control regarding US President Joe Biden’s comments over the weekend saying that Israel’s invasion of Rafah would be a “red line.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday: “The President didn’t make any declarations or pronouncements or announcements. The red line came up in a question. He was responding to that question. I think he gave a full answer to it.”

Sullivan also denied reports that Biden is considering withholding weapon transfers to Israel if the IDF enters Rafah.

“We’re not going to engage in hypotheticals about what comes down the line, and the reports that purport to describe the president’s thinking are uninformed speculation,” he said.

“He’s really focused on the substance, on the policy on his concern about the protection of civilians, and about Israel being able to sustain a campaign in a way that ultimately leads to an outcome in which the people of Israel are secure., Hamas is crushed and there is a long-term solution to stability and peace in the region.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a speech via teleconference at the AIPAC conference and used the opportunity to respond to Biden, saying that “our friends in the international community can’t say they support Israel’s right to defend itself, and then oppose Israel when it exercises that right.”

