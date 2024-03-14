Hamas Executes Gazan Clan Leader For “Collaborating With Israel”

Hamas terrorists on Thursday executed the leader of the Doghmush clan in Gaza for allegedly cooperating with Israel in the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza, reports from Gaza said.

The execution was carried out in the middle of the clan’s command center – sending a loud and clear statement about what happens to anyone in Gaza who disobeys Hamas. Two other clan members were executed as well. Earlier this week, Hamas warned Gazans to avoid collaborating with Israel in distributing humanitarian aid to civilians.

The execution was carried out following a “ruling” by a Hamas family court in Gaza City.

Israeli media recently reported that Israel is considering using armed clans in Gaza to control the Strip “the day after” the war as well as to prevent Hamas terrorists from commandeering the humanitarian aid that enters the Strip.

Ynet quoted Hassan al-Sharfi, a human rights activist in Gaza, as saying: “We the people of Gaza sometimes die because of Jews and sometimes because of Hamas. Hamas militias executed the leader of the Doghmush family inside the ‘Family Court.'”

The Doghmush clan controls the northern Gaza Strip and has armed groups inside Gaza. Public figures in Gaza, including businessmen and ministers, rely on the clan’s security services. Members of the clan were affiliated with Fatah before the coup perpetrated by Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The Doghmush clan was involved in the abduction of Gilad Shalit in 2006.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)