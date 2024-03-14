2 Mail Thieves Arrested By NYPD Thanks To BP Shomrim Efforts [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

The NYPD on Thursday arrested two thieves stealing mail, following a timely tip from Boro Park Shomrim.

Shomrim tells YWN that it received a call from a Kensington resident reporting two individuals who had opened a mailbox at Ditmas and E. 3rd.

A Shomrim member responded and followed the pair of suspects, who promptly opened and stole mail from another box, at which point police were summoned.

Shomrim continued following the thieves until 41st Street between 15th and 16th Avenues, where NYPD officers arrived and placed the offending suspects under arrest.

Police found a master and stolen mail in their vehicle, and both are facing federal charges for stealing mail.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)