Hamas Presents “Ridiculous” Ceasefire Proposal to US and Mediators, Including Release Of Israeli Hostages

Hamas has presented a ceasefire proposal to the US and mediators, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners, including 100 serving life sentences. The proposal also includes the release of women, children, the elderly, and ill hostages, in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners.

According to the proposal, Hamas would agree on a date for a permanent ceasefire after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners, and a deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza would be agreed upon after the first stage. The group also agreed to release all detainees from both sides in the second stage of the plan.

However, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Hamas of continuing to make “ridiculous demands” and has expressed skepticism about the proposal. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has appealed to the war cabinet to agree to a deal, stating that it is a chance to finally reunite with their loved ones.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating the negotiations, aiming to reach a ceasefire and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where one-quarter of the population is facing famine. Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has stressed the importance of reaching a deal and warned against an Israeli incursion into Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million people have sought shelter.

The proposal is seen as a significant development in the indirect negotiations, which had appeared to break down last week. However, hopes have risen in recent days, with Qatar reportedly putting pressure on Hamas to soften its demands. A senior Israeli official has expressed cautious optimism, stating that “there is something to work with.”

