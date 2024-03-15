Hezbollah Tells Iran It Will Fight Israel Alone If Conflict Escalates Into Full-Blown War

According to a report by Reuters, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has informed Iran, the group’s main backer, that it will fight a war against Israel on its own if the conflict escalates, without dragging Tehran into the conflict. This comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with the latter launching near-daily attacks on Israeli communities and military posts along the border since October 8.

The report cites seven sources, including Iranians within the inner circle of power, who revealed that the head of Iran’s Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, visited Beirut in February to discuss the risk posed by a potential full-scale Israeli assault on Hezbollah. During the meeting, Nasrallah reassured Qaani that Hezbollah would fight independently, saying “This is our fight.”

The development comes as Israel has repeatedly warned that it will no longer tolerate Hezbollah on its northern border and has threatened to launch an offensive if diplomatic efforts fail. The ongoing skirmishes along the border have resulted in numerous casualties, including seven Israeli civilians, ten IDF soldiers and reservists, and 244 Hezbollah members, as well as civilians and operatives from other terror groups in Lebanon and Syria.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)