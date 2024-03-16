CHILLING DETAILS: New Info About Hamas’ Oct. 7 Attack Plans Revealed

Documents seized in Gaza have revealed detailed plans for Hamas’s devastating October 7 onslaught, signed by the terror group’s number three and deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing, Marwan Issa. The IDF confirmed on Monday that it had targeted Issa in a strike on central Gaza’s Nuseirat last week, although his death has not been officially confirmed by Israel or Hamas.

According to the documents, Hamas’s plan involved 1,500-1,800 terrorists from the elite Nukhba force targeting 46 communities and bases, including a base serving military intelligence Unit 8200 and the air force base at Hatzerim in southern Israel. However, the 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists that infiltrated on October 7 failed to reach those sensitive bases.

The recovered document also mentions coordination with Iran and Lebanon, saying “the conditions in Iran and Lebanon allow us to tie the big project with the axis [of resistance],” but does not specify if active coordination occurred before October 7.

Channel 12 also reports that the documents reveal how Hamas maintained secrecy around its plans. Brigade commanders were only informed five days before October 7, battalion commanders 48 hours before, and company commanders just 12 hours before.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)