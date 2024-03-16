Talks To Secure Ceasefire and Hostage Deal In Israel-Hamas War Set To Resume

Indirect negotiations aimed at securing a temporary ceasefire and hostage deal in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

The talks, which will involve Israeli officials and Hamas leaders for the first time since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, will cover remaining gaps between the two sides, including the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Hamas has proposed a three-stage plan, which includes a six-week temporary ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the lifting of the blockade. However, Israel has ruled out a permanent ceasefire and insists it will resume its goal of destroying Hamas once any hostage-truce deal is carried out.

The talks, which will be mediated by Qatar and Egypt, are expected to be challenging, but both sides have made moves to get the negotiations back on track.

A source told Reuters that Mossad chief David Barnea will head to Qatar on Monday for talks with Qatar’s prime minister and Egyptian officials, while the war cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday night.

