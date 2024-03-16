IDF Touts Recent Elimination Of 250 Terrorists In Central Gaza

The IDF has announced that its Ncahal Infantry Brigade has killed more than 250 Hamas operatives in the central Gaza Strip over the past two weeks. The brigade has been operating in the Netzarim Corridor, a strategic area that spans Gaza from the Be’eri area to the coast, enabling raids in northern and central Gaza.

According to the IDF, Nachal troops, including the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion, have engaged in gun battles and called in tank shelling and airstrikes, resulting in the destruction of numerous Hamas assets, including rockets, launchers, and weapons depots.

The IDF claims that these operations have significantly disrupted Hamas’s capabilities in the area.



