Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Likud Minister Ofir Akunis Is Approved As New York Consul-General


Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday morning unanimously approved the appointment of Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) as the New York consul-general.

The position, which is considered an influential one due to the large Jewish community in the city, was left vacant last year after Asaf Zamir (Blue and White), who was appointed by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, announced his resignation due to the Netanyahu’s government plan to reform the judicial system.

Gila Gamliel of the Likud party, whose Intelligence Ministry was recently closed, will take over as the new Science Minister.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BIBI BLASTS BIDEN:”Your Memory Is So Short? You Lost Your Moral Compass” [Video]

WATCH: Simchas HaBris For Son Of Hagaon Harav Tzvi Kushelvesky

KASHRUS UNDER ATTACK: Jewish Agencies Sue Canadian Government Over New Regulations

WATCH DRAMATIC VIDEOS: Undercover Officers Arrest Terrorist At Falafel Stand

CHILLING DETAILS: New Info About Hamas’ Oct. 7 Attack Plans Revealed

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network