Likud Minister Ofir Akunis Is Approved As New York Consul-General

Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday morning unanimously approved the appointment of Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) as the New York consul-general.

The position, which is considered an influential one due to the large Jewish community in the city, was left vacant last year after Asaf Zamir (Blue and White), who was appointed by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, announced his resignation due to the Netanyahu’s government plan to reform the judicial system.

Gila Gamliel of the Likud party, whose Intelligence Ministry was recently closed, will take over as the new Science Minister.

