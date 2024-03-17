WATCH: IDF Says Operations Underway At Shifa Hospital In Gaza Following “Intel On Hamas”

The IDF released rare video in English at 3:00AM, Monday morning, stating that they are conduction operations overnight at the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City. This action follows intelligence indicating the presence of senior Hamas officials in the vicinity, exploiting the hospital premises for the planning and execution of terror activities.

The military emphasized that troops deployed at the hospital were thoroughly briefed on the imperative of safeguarding civilians, patients, medical personnel, and equipment. Additionally, Arabic-speaking personnel accompanied the security forces to ensure effective communication with patients and staff.

The IDF also confirmed the presence of medical professionals among their ranks to provide assistance as needed within the hospital complex.

THE FOLLOWING IS THE IDF STATEMENT:

IDF troops are currently conducting a precise operation in the area of the Shifa hospital. The operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.

Prior to the operation, IDF troops were instructed on the importance of operating cautiously, as well as on the measures to be taken to avoid harm to the patients, civilians, medical staff, and medical equipment. In addition, Arabic speakers have been brought to the area in order to facilitate dialogue with the patients remaining in the hospital. There is no obligation for the patients and medical staff to evacuate.

Furthermore, IDF troops will continue the humanitarian efforts in the area, both throughout and following the conclusion of the operation, providing food, water, and medical supplies to the patients and civilians in the hospital’s compound.

The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law and against the Hamas terrorist organization – which operates from hospitals and civilian infrastructure in a systematic and cynical way, without the distinction between the civilian population and the organization’s terrorists.

