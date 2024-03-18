Israeli Comedian Urges 100,000 Israelis To Keep Shabbos Parshas Zachor

Popular Israeli comedian Guy Hochman stated on Motzei Shabbos that he plans on keeping Shabbos for the first time, davka beginning this Shabbos when Parshas Zachor is read, and invited his hundreds of thousands of followers on social media to join him, saying that he wants at least 100,000 people to keep Shabbos for the first time.

“I may not be religious but I’m a very proud Jew and we all remember and need to remember October 7th,” Hochman said in a video message.

“Next Shabbat, Parshat Zachor, ‘זכור את אשר עשה לך עמלק,’ the Shabbat before Purim, I intend to keep Shabbat for the first time in my life.”

“I’m not doing it for the Geulah but for the achdut of Am Yisrael, for our heroic soldiers on the battlefront. Today, the heart of most of Am Yisrael is in the right place. Let’s keep one Shabbat, end the divisive discourse, and bring the ruach of a shared destiny from the battlefront to the homefront.”

“For one Shabbat, we’ll turn off the screens, we won’t let anyone divide us. They murdered us on Shabbat because we’re Jews. On Shabbat, we’ll get up and say that we’re proud to be Jews so that all our enemies who thought that we’re a divided nation will know that the עם הנצח won’t break so easily.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)