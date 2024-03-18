IDF Kills Top Hamas Officer, Brother Of Hamas Officer Eliminated In Dubai, Which Sparked Diplomatic Crisis

The IDF on Monday announced that it eliminated Faiq Mabhouh, a senior commander in Hamas’s internal security forces, in the raid of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City overnight Sunday.

The IDF said that Mabhouh refused to surrender to troops and instead continued firing at Israeli security forces until he was killed.

Mabhouh had been appointed to intimidate local Gazan clans in order to thwart them from cooperating with Israel on guarding the distribution of humanitarian aid and may have orchestrated the execution of the head of the Doghmush clan last week.

Mabhouh was the brother of Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh, whom the Mossad allegedly assassinated in Dubai in 2010, sparking a major diplomatic crisis as the agents entered the United Arab Emirates using fake or fraudulently obtained passports, some stolen from Israeli dual nationals, including passports from the UK, Ireland, Australia, France, and Germany.

Mahmoud Mabhouh was the chief of logistics and weapons procurement for Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and oversaw the transfer of advanced weapons from Iran such as anti-tank missiles, guided missiles, and rockets to Hamas in Gaza in order to target Israel. He also planned the abduction and murder of two Israeli soldiers in separate incidents in 1989 – Ilan Saadon, H’yd, and Avi Sasportas, H’yd.

On Monday afternoon, the IDF posted the videos below, showing evidence of Hamas’ use of hospitals for Hamas terror activities.

