Dozens Of Peleg Protesters Demonstrate Against Chareidi Draft In Yerushalayim

Dozens of Charedim from Peleg blocked the tracks of the Jerusalem light rail on Jaffa Street and scuffled with police on Monday to protest efforts to end Charedi military draft exemptions.

Chanting “If you go to the army, you and dogs are equal,” a riff on enlistment advocates’ call for “equality of the burden” between Charedi and secular Israelis, the demonstrators attempted to disrupt traffic and public transportation. Police later said they had opened the road.

The protest comes as a law authorizing the exemption is set to expire at the end of March, after which the military will no longer be authorized to exempt Charedi men from the draft. According to the IDF’s Personnel Directorate, a record 66,000 young Charedi men received an exemption from military service over the past year, amid a significant manpower shortage.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has called drafting Charedim “the need of the hour,” but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly hopes to postpone their enlistment until July while the coalition works to formulate a new conscription law.

Peleg, which has some 60,000 members, regularly demonstrates against the enlistment of yeshiva students. Last month, members blocked routes in Bnei Brak and Petach Tikva.

For decades, Charedi men have avoided the draft by enrolling in yeshivas and obtaining repeated one-year service deferrals until they reach the age of exemption. The temporary regulation extending this exemption is set to expire at the end of March.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)