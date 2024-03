Two security guards were injured in a shooting attack in Gush Etzion on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred between the Gush Junction and Migdal Oz.

The IDF said that the two victims were evacuated, fully conscious to a hospital in Jerusalem.

According to Magen David Adom, one of the victims had injuries in the chest and the second victim was injured on the shoulder.

The terrorist was neutralized.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)