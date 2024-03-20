Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: Collecting Money At Intersections Is “A Bizayon Like No Other!”


As Purim approaches under the shadow of war, the Mashgiach of Yeshiva Orchos Torah, HaRav Chizkiyahu Mishkovsky, the mashgiach of Yeshiva Orchos Torah, presented several shailos to the Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

In video of the meeting, Rav Moshe Hillel says that bochurim should ensure that they are mekayem the mitzvos hayom, but various other activities they usually engage in should not take place this year.

For instance, the rosh yeshiva said bochurim should not be dancing in the streets.

Asked about bochurim standing at intersections collecting money for various causes, Rav Moshe Hillel expressed deep displeasure.

“It’s a bizayon like no other!” He said. “I’m stunned even at the idea of it!”

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



