WATCH: Schumer Accuses Trump Of “Textbook Antisemitism” For Saying Jewish Democrats Hate Israel And Their Religion

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday, condemning former President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats.

Schumer began his speech by addressing Trump’s “reprehensible and dangerous comments,” stating, “The former president’s comments were utterly disgusting and a textbook example of the kind of anti-Semitism facing Jews.”

Trump had made the comments on Sebastian Gorka’s America First radio show on Monday, saying that Jews who support Democrats “hate their religion” and must also hate Israel, adding that “they should be ashamed of themselves.”

This is not the first time Trump has made such comments. In August 2019, he said, “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Schumer said, “When the former president of the United States uses language that is so clearly anti-Semitic, it gives a green light to white supremacists and neo-Nazis, and it encourages hate and violence against Jewish people.”

He added: “Pushing the dangerous anti-Semitism trope of dual loyalty to say you hate Israel or your religion, excuse me, to say you hate Israel or your religion because you have one political view over the other is sick. It’s hateful. It is unadulterated anti-Semitism, and it serves to use Israel as a political wedge further damaging the bonds between US and Israel.

“We have always tried. I’ve always tried through the years to keep everything we do on Israel bipartisan, and to use it for partisan purposes hurts Israel, hurts America, and displays how low Donald Trump would go. And nobody who breaks bread with anti-Semites like Nick Fuentes and who called white supremacists in Charlottesville ‘very good people,’ or who, as was recently reported, said disgustingly that Hitler did some good things, has any right, any right to lecture Jewish Americans about their personal political beliefs.

“I condemn the former president’s irresponsible comments and urge others from both sides, both sides, to do the same.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)