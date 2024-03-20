In A First, Houthi Missile Fired From Yemen Lands In Israel [Video]

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday evening that a long-range cruise missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen penetrated Israeli terrority for the first time on Sunday night.

“Following the incident on Sunday night of a suspicious aerial target that fell north of the city of Eilat, a cruise missile from the direction of the Red Sea fell in an open area,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“The target was monitored by IAF forces throughout the incident. There were no casualties and no damage was caused. The incident is under review.”

It was the first time that a missile fired from Yemen entered Israel.

