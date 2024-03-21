Rav Of Iran Visits Kevarim Of Mordechai & Esther, Finds Palestinian Flag Outside.

HaRav Yehuda Gerami, the Rav of Iran, traveled to the kevarim of Mordechai HaTzaddik and Esther HaMalka with members of his kehilla on Taanis Esther and found a Palestinian flag flying outside it.

Kan News reported that the site was recently vandalized.

In October, in the wake of the war in Gaza, locals desecrated the kevarim of Mordechai HaTzaddik and Esther HaMalka and burned Israeli flags at the site.

They also sent a letter to the Iranian Culture Ministry demanding that the site be converted into a “museum of the crimes of the Zionist regime” and that a public relations office of the “Palestinian resistance forces” be established there.

However, in general, the site is protected as Esther and Mordechai were considered Persian royalty and the Iranian regime preserves the site due to their interests in maintaining Persian historical and cultural sites.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)