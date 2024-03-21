HaRav Zilberstein: “My Rebbe Didn’t Sing Zemiros When His Neighbors Were On The Battlefront”

In recent days, many Jews in Israel are wondering what the proper way is to celebrate Purim in the shadow of the war and the plight of the hostages and their families and the thousands of Jews who were evacuated from their homes.

On one hand, Jews have the mitzvah of being b’simcha on Purim but on the other hand, so many Jews are suffering and so many IDF soldiers have been killed and injured.

The shaila was posed to HaRav Zilberstein, who responded: “I learned from my Rebbe, HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Shulman, z’tl, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, who at a time of war warned the bnei yeshivos that it’s forbidden to go out on the streets and wander around for no reason. So many are on the battlefront, there are women whose husbands are at battle and mothers whose hearts are tight with fear for their sons. He also wouldn’t agree to sing zemiros on Shabbos out loud in order not to cause pain to the neighbors whose relatives were on the battlefront.”

“It is definitely appropriate to be careful about this on Purim as much as possible,” HaRav Zilberstein concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)