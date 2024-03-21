High Court Halts Deportation of Ill Palestinians from Israel to Gaza

In a last-minute intervention, the High Court of Justice has ordered the Defense Ministry to halt its plan to deport a group of 22 ill Palestinians receiving treatment in Israel back to Gaza, along with their relatives.

The patients, mostly cancer patients, have been hospitalized in Israel for several months and require continued care, which would be jeopardized if they were sent back to Gaza.

Physicians for Human Rights and the Hamoked Center for the Defense of the Individual filed a petition urging the Defense Ministry to reverse its decision, arguing that it would endanger the patients’ lives.

The court agreed to intervene, citing the potential risk to the patients’ health and well-being.

In response, the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories stated that the patients would be returned to Gaza in coordination with international aid organizations and forces on the ground, and that those requiring further medical treatment would have their continued stay coordinated with hospitals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)