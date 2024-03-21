Hamas Threatens To Kill Anyone Working With Israel To Establish New Palestinian Government In Gaza

Israeli and Arab officials have revealed that Israeli security officials are quietly developing a plan to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip, which could eventually lead to a Palestinian-led governing authority. The plan has sparked a fierce backlash from Hamas and created divisions within Israel’s war cabinet.

According to officials, a top Israeli defense official has held talks with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan to build regional support for the effort. The plan involves enlisting Palestinian leaders and businessmen with no ties to Hamas to distribute aid, which would enter Gaza by land and sea after Israeli inspection. The aid would be stored in large warehouses in central Gaza and distributed by Palestinians.

Once the war is over, the aid officials would assume authority to govern, backed by security forces funded by wealthy Arab governments. The effort aims to fill the power vacuum left by Israel’s invasion of Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

However, the plan faces obstacles and lacks the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposes working with Fatah, a rival party to Hamas seen as supporting terrorism.

Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, head of the Israeli security arm overseeing civilian affairs in occupied territories, sees the aid effort as crucial to Israel’s plan to evacuate Rafah, Hamas’ last stronghold. The aid network would feed 750,000 to a million people in displacement camps planned for absorbing Rafah’s population.

Hamas has responded with threats, labeling anyone working with Israelis as traitors and threatening them with death. Several Palestinian families once open to the idea have withdrawn in recent days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)