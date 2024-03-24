PURIM VIDEOS: Kriyas Megillah In Shifa Hospital In Gaza, Israeli Flag In Ponevezh Beis Medrash

Israelis outside of Jerusalem and other walled cities are celebrating Purim on Sunday along with the rest of the world.

There were several minyanim for Kriyas HaMegillah in Gaza and even one in Shifa Hospital.

In Yeshivas Ponevezh, bochurim and avreichim finished Shas together dozens of times on Purim night l’ilui nishmas HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, who established the yeshiva’s seder limmud for Purim 26 years ago.

After the siyum, the bochurim davened for the release of the hostages.

Dancing with the Israeli flag in Ponevezh:

Below, Rosh Hayeshivah HaGaon HaRav Povarsky dances with HaRav Kahaneman:

Yeshivas Slabodka:

Yeshivas Ohr Yisrael:

What do soldiers use in lieu of a gragger at Kriyas HaMegillah in the heart of Gaza?

Also in Gaza:

And in Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza:

And outside of Israel, Kriyas Megillah in Tehran:

And one last video filmed on Taanis Esther in New Delhi, India of HaGaon HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, leading a Hachnasas Sefer Torah through the streets of the city.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)