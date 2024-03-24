Reb Chaim’s Wine. What Is It?

The Siyumim Wine is the wine Rav Chaim made siyum hashas on, prepared especially for him by his talmid. Receive this special Siyumim wine from Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l!

Today is still Purim and you can merit the great mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim (Redeeming of Captives) through Yad L’Achim on this holy day. You can also increase your giving of Matanas L’Evyonim through these donations as well. Imagine! Saving lives on this auspicious day!

You can call us at 1-718-690-2944 or click HERE

CLICK HERE TO SAVE LIVES NOW!

As a special bonus, tomorrow is the yahrtzeit of Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l who was very close to Yad L’Achim and supported our work!

You can now (hurry) submit your names for a special free tefillah at the kever of

Maran Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l

on his 2nd Yahrtzeit tomorrow! on Shushan Purim – www.YadLachim.org

Rav Chaim used to encourage us on all our work and give us great chizzuk and guidance. He asked for us to bring him some of the children that were rescued. When we brought this bachur to Reb Chaim, he was overcome with emotion at the sight of such a special bachur that grew up in an Arab Village until he was reacued by Yad L’Achim.

The bachur, whose mother was a daughter of a Hamas Sheikh and also reacued by Yad L’Achim, made a siyum on Mishnayos. Reb Chaim gave a Bracha to all who support Yad L’Achim’s holy work.

CLICK HERE TO SAVE LIVES NOW!

A small amount of the special Yayin Haseyumim, the wine that consists of wine that was used when Rav Chaim made his siyum in the entirety of Torah, was given to all participants.

(You can also get the special “יין הסיומים – Yayin Haseyumim” containing the wine of Rav Chaim’s last few Siyumim – given exclusively to Yad L’Achim) – CLICK HERE

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org

or by calling Yad L’Achim at 1-718-690-2944

To share this free tefillah opportunity with friends via WhatsApp, CLICK HERE

BY THE WAY, IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO TRY OUR AMAZING PURIM TRIVIA QUIZ?? IT’S HARD, BUT FUN

VISIT PURIMTRIVIA.COM OR CLICK HERE TO PLAY

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218