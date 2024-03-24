IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: Shin Bet, IDF Arrest Terrorist In PA Village Supermarket [Video]

A terrorist affiliated with Hamas who had previously served time in an Israeli prison for terror crimes was arrested last week in the center of the Palestinian village of Al-Bireh by undercover Border Police officers, Shin Bet operatives and IDF soldiers.

The arrest was carried out in broad daylight, with the officers pulling up in front of a large supermarket where the terrorist was hiding, according to Shin Bet intelligence. They casually walked into the store and walked out seconds later with the suspect and forced him into the waiting car.

According to a police statement, the suspect, who is “considered a senior Hamas operative” was transferred to security forces for “further treatment.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)