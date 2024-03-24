IDF Launches Op In Khan Younis; Arrests 2 Hamas Leaders At Shifa Hospital [Video]

IDF and Shin Bet fighters launched an operation overnight at Motzei Shabbos in western Khan Younis.

The operation began with fighter jets carrying out airstrikes against 40 terror targets, including underground tunnels and military sites. Afterward, IDF commandos surrounded the area and eliminated terrorists from close range.

Reuters reported on Sunday that IDF troops made a surprise raid on the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the city. However, the IDF denied the reports, saying that forces are battling terrorists nearby but not within the hospitals.

Meanwhile, IDF forces and Shin Bet operatives continue to battle terrorists in the area of Shifa Hospital.

Since the operation began last week, over 140 terrorists were killed and about 800 terror suspects were detained, including two senior Hamas officials. About 480 terrorists were confirmed as belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

