IDF Captures 500 Hamas And PIJ Members In Shifa Hospital Raid, Kills 20 Gunmen In Khan Younis Offensive

The IDF says that the number of confirmed members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups captured at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital has risen to 500, as the raid at the medical center continues.

In addition, the IDF says that troops killed 20 gunmen during an ongoing and new offensive against Hamas in Khan Younis’ Al-Amal neighborhood, led by the 98th Division. The military also reports that dozens of suspects were questioned by field interrogators of the Shin Bet security agency and the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504, as the IDF enabled hundreds of Palestinian civilians to evacuate the Al-Amal area.

In central Gaza, the IDF says the Nahal Brigade killed several terror operatives, including one who was targeted in an airstrike after being spotted entering and exiting a tunnel.

Over the past day, Israeli Air Force fighter jets targeted 50 sites across the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF. Attack helicopters and drones struck several more targets and killed 10 gunmen, the IDF adds.

