NETANYAHU FUMES IN STATEMENT: “United States Abandoned Its Policy”

The following is a statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu following the passing of a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire with demanding release of hostage, which the United States abstained on voting:

The United States has abandoned its policy in the UN today. Just a few days ago, it supported a Security Council resolution that linked a call for a ceasefire to the release of hostages.

China and Russia vetoed that resolution partly because they opposed a ceasefire that was linked to the release of hostages. Yet today, Russia and China joined Algeria and others in supporting the new resolution precisely because it had no such linkage.

Regrettably, the United States did not veto the new resolution, which calls for a ceasefire that is not contingent on the release of hostages.

This constitutes a clear departure from the consistent US position in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.

Today’s resolution gives Hamas hope that international pressure will force Israel to accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages, thus harming both the war effort and the effort to release the hostages.

Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear last night that should the US depart from its principled policy and not veto this harmful resolution, he will cancel the Israeli delegation’s visit to the United States. In light of the change in the US position, PM Netanyahu decided that the delegation will remain in Israel.