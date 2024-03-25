MAILBAG: I’m Not A Shaygetz, Mamzer, Or Tziyoni. Why Did Lakewood Residents Call My Family That?

I am writing this letter as a parent and fellow Yid (at least that’s what I thought I was). My family is not from the Lakewood, Jackson, Howell, Brick, Toms River, etc. communities. We would most likely be considered “out of towners,” but yesterday, Purim Day, we found ourselves in one of the above listed towns.
We came to celebrate Purim with all the joy, happiness, and excitement that encompasses the day. We came in costume – no not a kallah, chassid, yeshiva bachor, or furry animal. We chose our costumes carefully, having in mind and heart the “Matzav” in Eretz Yisroel: the hostages, the loss of life and the IDF doing what it does best, defending our precious land so we can learn, visit, daven, connect to no other place on Earth as Jews do.
What we were met with was deplorable, wretched and tragic!! On multiple occasions, we were screamed at – names (shgatzim, mamzerim, goyim, Tziyonim, etc.) were spewed, parents encouraged their children to engage us with threatening behaviors, groups of teenagers tried ripping decorations (Israeli flags) from our car. I could go on, but the more I write the more nauseated I feel. My family felt in danger, both physically and emotionally.
How can anyone justify and feel in their heart and soul that this is acceptable? Is this what the Torah has instructed us and how Hashem wants us to behave? It is completely contradictory and repudiating to Matan Torah. We all stood TOGETHER and we all said “Na’aseh V’nishmah.” Not just “YOU people” but every single Jew who has lived and will live till the end of time.
If you are so repulsed by a public display of a love for Eretz Yisroel, how can you rationalize sending your sons and daughters to learn there, take family trips to walk the breadth and width of the footsteps of our forefathers, daven at the graves of our Tzadikim and breathe the air of the holiest place on Earth?
It is on YOU and what you are teaching your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that Moshiach cannot come! Your “Sinas Chinam” knows no bounds! I am embarrassed to call you my brother and sister!!! I just hope and daven that one day when you REALLY take a good look in the mirror, the image of Esav does not stare back at you but rather that of a pious Jew.
Anonymous
The views expressed in this letter do not necessarily reflect those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review by clicking here.
7 Responses
I’m sorry that was your experience, but I don’t think it’s honest to headline it Lakewood…
99.99% of Lakewood would never do such a thing…
Shouldn’t be moitzee laaz on a whole kehilla kedoisha…
Huh? I know plenty of people in lakewood none of them have anything against IDF they all donate generously to the IDF now, pray for them and many of them even wear those necklaces. some of them were even dressed as IDF soldiers yesterday! What you experienced yesterday has nothing to do with Lakewood. You just maybe ran into some fanatics.
You are correct!
Their behavior was nauseating.
But please know there are many Jews that are proud of the Israeli soldiers and we have hakaras hatov to them for protecting our land and our people.
This never happened! Israeli flags have been flown in Lakewood and never encountered what you did. Ponevezh Yeshiva flies it without the response you claim. You sound like somebody making up a story to gain sympathy for your agenda.
I’m not negating the author’s experience, but this is just not Lakewood.
Nobody in Lakewood cares enough to create this mob scene that the author describes. “parents encouraged their children to engage us with threatening behaviors” I don’t know anyone or any neighborhood in Lakewood that would do such a thing. Either this was in a very specific area (I don’t know where) or the author is overexaggerating (yes I’m negating) big time.
I can see a few (drunk) bochurim maybe ripping off a flag, but not as a policy.
And never would anyone and their family feel “physically threatened!”
I do not believe for a second this is legit.
This person has an outrageous and unverifiable claim.
This comes down to: video or it didn’t happen.
I cry with you, that our hai-l’dicker yeshiva world looks down on people who they think are not as holy as they are. The nazis, ymach shmom, saw all Jews on the same madraigor. It’s a sad lesson that we should all have learned from them. Kol yisrael araivim zeh l’zeh. Am Yisrael Chai.