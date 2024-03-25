MAILBAG: I’m Not A Shaygetz, Mamzer, Or Tziyoni. Why Did Lakewood Residents Call My Family That?

I am writing this letter as a parent and fellow Yid (at least that’s what I thought I was). My family is not from the Lakewood, Jackson, Howell, Brick, Toms River, etc. communities. We would most likely be considered “out of towners,” but yesterday, Purim Day, we found ourselves in one of the above listed towns.

We came to celebrate Purim with all the joy, happiness, and excitement that encompasses the day. We came in costume – no not a kallah, chassid, yeshiva bachor, or furry animal. We chose our costumes carefully, having in mind and heart the “Matzav” in Eretz Yisroel: the hostages, the loss of life and the IDF doing what it does best, defending our precious land so we can learn, visit, daven, connect to no other place on Earth as Jews do.

What we were met with was deplorable, wretched and tragic!! On multiple occasions, we were screamed at – names (shgatzim, mamzerim, goyim, Tziyonim, etc.) were spewed, parents encouraged their children to engage us with threatening behaviors, groups of teenagers tried ripping decorations (Israeli flags) from our car. I could go on, but the more I write the more nauseated I feel. My family felt in danger, both physically and emotionally.

How can anyone justify and feel in their heart and soul that this is acceptable? Is this what the Torah has instructed us and how Hashem wants us to behave? It is completely contradictory and repudiating to Matan Torah. We all stood TOGETHER and we all said “Na’aseh V’nishmah.” Not just “YOU people” but every single Jew who has lived and will live till the end of time.

If you are so repulsed by a public display of a love for Eretz Yisroel, how can you rationalize sending your sons and daughters to learn there, take family trips to walk the breadth and width of the footsteps of our forefathers, daven at the graves of our Tzadikim and breathe the air of the holiest place on Earth?

It is on YOU and what you are teaching your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that Moshiach cannot come! Your “Sinas Chinam” knows no bounds! I am embarrassed to call you my brother and sister!!! I just hope and daven that one day when you REALLY take a good look in the mirror, the image of Esav does not stare back at you but rather that of a pious Jew.

Anonymous

