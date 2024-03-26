Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WON’T BE MISSED: U.N. Official Who Said “Hamas Is Not A Terrorist Group” Resigns


Martin Griffiths, the UN Relief Chief who made headlines in February for his controversial remarks about Hamas, announced on Monday that he is resigning from his position due to health reasons. Griffiths, 72, contracted COVID-19 in late 2023 and is now suffering from long-COVID.

In a statement, Griffiths wrote, “After 3 years on the job, I have informed @antonioguterres of my intention to step down in June… To everyone at @UNOCHA, it’s been the privilege of my life. I am deeply in your debt.”

Griffiths’ resignation comes after he faced backlash for his comments about Hamas, which he described as a “political movement” rather than a terrorist group. In an interview with Sky News last month, Griffiths said, “Hamas is not a terrorist group for us… I think it is very, very difficult to dislodge these groups without a negotiated solution which includes their aspirations.”

Griffiths also expressed understanding for the “trauma” caused by Hamas’s October 7 attack, but emphasized the need for Israel to build a relationship with its neighbors regardless.

