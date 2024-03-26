SICK: British Police Accused Of Antisemitic Abuse Against October 7 Massacre Survivors

Two Jewish brothers, survivors of the October 7 Supernova festival massacre, were detained and interrogated by UK Border Force at Manchester Airport on Sunday, according to the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region.

The brothers, Neria and Daniel Sharabi, were traveling to the UK to speak to the Manchester Jewish community about their experiences as terrorism survivors and raise awareness for their non-profit, when they were allegedly subjected to an aggressive and demeaning tone by Border Force officers.

It’s worth noting that the brothers are heroes – they saved dozens of lives during the massacre by providing medical assistance and using weapons from a disabled tank to fight off Hamas terrorists.

The officers allegedly told the brothers, “We have to make sure that you are not going to do what you are doing in Gaza over there,” which the JRC claims is evidence of antisemitic intent. The brothers were detained for two hours and were not allowed to speak, with the officers telling them, “We are the bosses, not you.”

The JRC has demanded that the airport investigate the matter and ensure that Israeli passport holders are not subjected to similar discrimination. The Manchester Airport Group has acknowledged the incident and is in touch with the Border Force agency and the Home Office to ensure that the allegations are being investigated.

The North West Friends of Israel has also called on the Greater Manchester Police to investigate the issue as a hate crime, stating that “Jews are increasingly scared to identify themselves in public places” and that the UK government’s promises to act on extremism and Jew hate have been “empty words.”

“This is another shocking incident where UK government employees target Jews and discriminate against them because they oppose Israel’s actions in defending itself in Gaza,” said NWFOI co-chair Raphi Bloom. “In this case it was a border control officer and last week it was nurses at one of Manchester’s largest hospital. Jews are increasingly scared to identify themselves in public places. The UK government has promised to act on extremism and Jew hate but so far these are empty words. These civil servants needs to be sacked and the police investigate them for antisemitism immediately.”

