Hamas Rejects Latest Ceasefire And Hostage Release Deal, Again Demands IDF Withdrawal From Gaza

Hamas has announced that it will not budge from its original demands for a comprehensive ceasefire, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the return of displaced Palestinians, and a “real” exchange of prisoners, apparently rejecting the latest terms for a deal. The terror group claims that Israel has not responded to any of its demands, and therefore bears full responsibility for thwarting negotiation efforts.

In a statement, Hamas said, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist government bear full responsibility for thwarting all negotiation efforts and obstructing reaching an agreement so far.”

Israel has consistently rejected Hamas’ demands for a full military withdrawal and permanent ceasefire, while Hamas has conditioned any further hostage releases on an Israeli commitment to end the war. Israel has dismissed this demand as delusional, and insisted that its military campaign to destroy Hamas’ military and governance capabilities will resume once any hostage-truce deal is implemented.

However, reports in Hebrew media yesterday indicated that Jerusalem may be willing to release hundreds more Palestinian prisoners than initially agreed to in an initial phase of an accord. According to the reports, Israel had agreed to released up to 800 Palestinian prisoners – including 100 who have been convicted of murder.

