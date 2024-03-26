Twelve Drown Attempting to Reach Aid Airdrop off Gaza Beach [VIDEO]

Twelve individuals drowned while attempting to reach aid dropped by a plane off a Gaza beach on Monday.

Video footage obtained by Reuters captures the chaotic scene as crowds rush toward a beach in Beit Lahiya, located in north Gaza, where crates attached to parachutes descend from the sky. The video then shows people wading deep into the water and bodies being retrieved onto the shore.

This incident marks the latest in a series of incidents involving fatalities during aid deliveries in Gaza.

