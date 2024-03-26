IDF CONFIRMS: Hamas Number 3 Man Killed In Gaza Airstrike

The IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari officially confirmed in a press conference that Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike conducted in the central Gaza Strip earlier this month.

Alongside Issa, senior Hamas commander Ghazi Abu Tama’a was also killed in the March 10 strike in Nuseirat, as reported by Hagari.

Previously, the United States had announced Issa’s death in the strike, although Israel had initially stated that it was still assessing the outcomes of the bombing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)