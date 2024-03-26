Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF CONFIRMS: Hamas Number 3 Man Killed In Gaza Airstrike


The IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari officially confirmed in a press conference that Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike conducted in the central Gaza Strip earlier this month.

Alongside Issa, senior Hamas commander Ghazi Abu Tama’a was also killed in the March 10 strike in Nuseirat, as reported by Hagari.

Previously, the United States had announced Issa’s death in the strike, although Israel had initially stated that it was still assessing the outcomes of the bombing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Twelve Drown Attempting to Reach Aid Airdrop off Gaza Beach [VIDEO]

COMMUNITY ON EDGE: Gang Robs Jewish Man On His Way To Shacharis In Baltimore

SICK: British Police Accused Of Antisemitic Abuse Against October 7 Massacre Survivors

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Leftists Protest Outside Homes Of Gedolei HaDor, Slabodka Yeshivah

HORROR IN BALTIMORE: Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Hit By Cargo Ship [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network