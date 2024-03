The IDF confirmed on Tuesday evening that Uriel Baruch HY’D, one of the hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, was murdered while in captivity in Gaza. Hamas still holds his body.

Uriel is survived by his wife Racheli, two children, his parents Naomi and Amir, and three siblings.

Uriel, aged 32, was taken from the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7 while on his way home.

His death brings the number of confirmed deaths of hostages in Gaza to 34.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)