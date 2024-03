The IDF on Wednesday announced the death of Staff Sgt. Nisim Kachlon HY’D, 21, of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, from Chadera.

His death increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 253 and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 597.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)