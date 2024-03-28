Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Fires At IDF From Inside Shifa’s Emergency Room; 200 Terrorists Killed So Far


The IDF says it has killed over 200 Hamas gunmen at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, according to official reports. The IDF revealed that Hamas fighters had been taking cover in the hospital’s emergency room, repeatedly opening fire on troops over the past few days.

Despite the chaos, the IDF took steps to ensure the safety of civilians, patients, and medical staff. Troops evacuated them to a separate part of the hospital, which had been prepared and secured by the military. This allowed for medical treatment to continue uninterrupted.

