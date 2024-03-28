2 Suspects With Long Rap Sheet Nabbed Following Violent Invasion Of Jewish Home In Staten Island

Two men, Elliott Knight and Michael Conley, have been arrested and charged with burglary in connection to the terrifying home invasion of a Jewish home in Staten Island in December. The suspects, both 28, were part of a group of four who targeted a family’s home, pistol-whipping the mother and concussing her 5-year-old daughter.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, recounted the harrowing experience to The Post. “I was alone, I was sleeping. That’s the scary part because they knew my husband was not home…first thing I realized, they turned on the light, and they put the gun in my head, and he’s like “give me the money,'” she said.

The suspects, described as “amateurish” by NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, demanded jewelry and money, and when they couldn’t find any, they smashed the mother’s face into a closet door frame. They then brought the daughter and nanny into the room, where the daughter was thrown to the floor and suffered a concussion.

The mother and daughter were taken to the hospital, and the suspects made off with only cell phones. Investigators believe the robbery was targeted, but not sophisticated. “They don’t seem to really know what they’re doing. They don’t seem to be familiar with the location, quite frankly a little amateurish if you ask me,” Kenny said.

The suspects have prior arrests, with Knight having over 30 and Conley having 17. The investigation is ongoing, and the family is still trying to recover from the traumatic experience.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)