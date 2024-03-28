Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Commandos Seize Hundreds Of Weapons In Southern Gaza Raid [VIDEO & PHOTOS]


IDF commandos have seized hundreds of weapons and captured dozens of terror operatives in the al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, the military said in a Thursday statement.

According to the IDF, troops from the Commando Brigade, Paratroopers Brigade, and other forces discovered a cache of firearms, explosive devices, and military equipment in a building adjacent to al-Amal Hospital. The IDF released a video showing the reconnaissance unit uncovering the weapons stockpile.

The Egoz commando unit captured numerous terror operatives, who were interrogated by the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504. Additionally, IDF troops killed several gunmen in the neighborhood using sniper fire, close-quarters combat, and airstrikes.

