United Hatzalah EMTs Treat Passenger On Flight to Reb Elimelech of Lizhensk’s Yahrtzeit

During a flight from Israel to Poland on Thursday morning, a young man in his 20s started feeling unwell. Luckily, the United Hatzalah delegation heading to Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk’s yahrtzeit to provide medical standby happened to be on the flight. A paramedic and several EMTs treated the patient and stabilized him, preventing the need for an emergency landing.

“During the flight, one of the passengers felt unwell and lost consciousness for a short amount of time,” said United Hatzalah paramedic Gal Mazor. “We provided initial treatment and stabilized his condition.”

Over the next few days, United Hatzalah volunteers from Israel and Ukraine will be providing medical standby services to the tens of thousands of visitors taking part in the celebrations of Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk’s yahrtzeit. A medical clinic was set up at the site in partnership with the “Hachnassas Orchim Lizhensk” organization and will be fully operational until the end of the celebrations.