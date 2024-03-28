GOP Proposal in NY: Tearing Down Pro-Israel Flyers Would Be Crime

New York State Senate Republicans have introduced a series of laws aimed at combating antisemitism, proposing that tearing down pro-Israel posters and flyers be classified as a misdemeanor. This move comes in response to a surge in antisemitic incidents.

Under the proposed legislation unveiled on Wednesday, removing pro-Israel posters and flyers, which has become common following the Hamas terror attacks and subsequent conflict in Gaza, would also be prohibited. Senate Republican Minority leader Robert Ortt emphasized the need for action to ensure the safety of all individuals, particularly in New York, home to one of the largest Jewish populations outside of Israel.

The proposed bills would define “antisemitism” under the state Human Rights Law and facilitate the prosecution of antisemitic acts such as incitement of violence or vandalism as hate crimes. Additionally, they would block state tuition assistance for those engaged in anti-Jewish harassment, mandate antisemitism awareness and prevention training at SUNY and CUNY campuses, and broaden the definition of harassing conduct to include Nazi symbols.

During a press conference in Albany, Senator Ortt called on Democrats to support these measures, referencing Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s remarks criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and certain leftist Democrats’ alignment with Hamas.

The Senate GOP had established a working group to address antisemitism in March of the previous year, well ahead of the October attacks by Hamas. Despite these efforts, antisemitic incidents have increased significantly since the attacks and ensuing conflict, according to senators speaking at the press conference.

Senator Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick expressed dismay over the escalating antisemitism, expecting more solidarity with the Jewish community.

