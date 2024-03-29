Radical Billionaire George Soros Has Given At Least $1 Million To Hamas-Supporting Group

Progressive billionaire George Soros has been accused of funneling at least $1 million in grants to a Gaza-based group with strong ties to the Hamas terrorist organization. According to the Washington Examiner, Soros’ Foundation to Promote Open Society and Open Society Institute (OSI) have sent money to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights since 2012.

The Al Mezan Center claims to promote human rights in Palestinian territories, but public records show that it has hosted events with terrorists and is led by individuals connected to Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Despite this, Soros’ Open Society Foundations defended its funding of Al Mezan, stating that it is “proud to be among the many international funders” of the group, alongside the European Union and governments such as Sweden and the Netherlands.

Terrorism expert Marc Greendorfer argues that Soros’ funding demonstrates why U.S. laws need to be strengthened to prevent tax-exempt groups from funding terrorist-linked foreign organizations.

This is not the first time Soros has been accused of supporting controversial groups, having previously been reported to have sent millions of dollars to Iranian-sympathizer groups with influence in the Biden White House.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)