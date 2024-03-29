Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Commander, 5 Other Terrorists In Drone Strike


The IDF have eliminated Ali Naim, the deputy commander of Hezbollah’s rocket unit, in southern Lebanon earlier today. Naim was pulverized by a drone strike while in a car in the town of Bazouriye, near Tyre, this morning.

Five other Hezbollah terrorists – Ahmed Shehimi, Mustafa Makki, Ibrahim al-Zein, Ali al-Haf, and Mustafa Nassif – were also killed in the strike.

According to the IDF, Naim was a highly knowledgeable and experienced leader in the field of rockets, responsible for planning and conducting attacks against Israeli civilians. He was also instrumental in heavy-warhead rocket fire.

Hezbollah has confirmed Naim’s death, although they did not refer to him as a commander.

263 Hezbollah terrorists have now been killed since the beginning of the Gaza war.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



