The IDF on Friday afternoon announced the death of Sergeant-Major Alon Kudriashov, HY’D, 21, from Modi’in. He was part of the Egoz special forces unit.

His death increased the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 254 and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 598.

Additionally, six other soldiers were critically injured in what appears to have been the same incident in Southern Gaza on Friday.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)