MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Quds Force Commander Assassinated In IDF Airstrike On Iranian Embassy Compound

The IDF just carried out an airstrike in Syria, which appears to be one of the most significant bombings in many years.

Images and videos show the aftermath of the airstrike in Damascus just moments ago. The attack focused on a structure next door to the Iranian embassy in Mezzeh, a district within the Damascus area municipality.

According to reports from Reuters, Iran’s SSN news website claims that Israel aimed at the Iranian consulate and ambassador’s residence.

Hours after the attack, Arabic media reports said that one of the victims was Mohammad Reza Zahadi, an Iranian senior military officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He previously commanded its Air Force and Ground Force and currently serves as one of the top commanders of the Quds Force.

According to the reports, seven other Iranians were killed in the attack who are believed to be advisers or senior officials in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)