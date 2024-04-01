WADAEAAN!: Knesset Approves Bill Allowing Government To Ban Pro-Terrorist Al-Jazeera Network

The Israeli Knesset has passed a law allowing the government to temporarily ban foreign news networks from operating in the country if deemed harmful to national security. The law, dubbed the “Al Jazeera law,” was praised by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

“There will be no freedom of speech for Hamas mouthpieces in Israel. Al Jazeera will be closed in the coming days,” Karhi said.

The law grants the communications minister sweeping powers to cease broadcasting, shut down offices, confiscate equipment, and block websites of foreign news channels deemed a threat to national security. Orders can be renewed for 45-day periods, subject to judicial review within three days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ensured the law’s passage by coordinating with coalition whip Ofir Katz.

Critics argue the law restricts freedom of speech and targets Al Jazeera, which serves as a mouthpiece for Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)