TEANECK, NJ: Violent Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Hundreds Of Jewish Residents Outside Shul [VIDEOS]

A group of dozens of violent pro-Hamas terrorists clashed with police outside a Teaneck Shul on Monday night, as hundreds of local Jewish residents held Israeli flags and peacefully counter protested.

The cause for the protest was a quiet, lowkey event, featuring a speaker from the ZAKA organization at the Bnai Yeshurun Shul.

As YWN reported early Monday morning, the Vaad Harabanim of Bergen County on Sunday issued a statement saying that the community will not bend to the haters, and called on the community to counter protest the planned Hamas protest.

ZAKA, as most are well aware, is an internationally recognized organization which ensures kavod hameis following accidents and terror attacks – and played a vital role in identifying bodies following the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

So why would anyone have a problem with an event supporting it? Well, according to the pro-Hamas crowd, they have to “demand accountability” from ZAKA for “false claims that fuel Gaza genocide.”

Which false claims? Nobody knows. In fact, ZAKA is not a Jewish-only organization; It has Muslim volunteers too who assist in ensuring that dead Muslims are given proper treatment according to Islamic law.

But facts and reality won’t stop pro-Hamas agitators from protesting anything Jewish, because as we all know, this has nothing to do with Israel, but pure Hitler-like anti-Semitism.

Of course Muslims dressed as orthodox Jews (aka Neturei Karta) were on hand joining with their terrorist-brothers shouting slurs at Jews. Sources tell YWN that it is this very group of self-hating Jews, that are actually tipping off Hamas as to where there are pro-Israel events being held in Shuls and Jewish institutions, and then joining them for protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)