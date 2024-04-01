TINDERBOX: Pro-Hamas And Pro-Israel Demonstrations Planned Outside ZAKA Event At Teaneck Shul Today

A large pro-Hamas demonstration – and a pro-Israel counter-demonstration – is planned to take place tonight outside Bnai Yeshurun in Teaneck, NJ, as Jews gather inside for an event in support of ZAKA.
ZAKA, as most are well aware, is an internationally recognized organization which ensures kavod hameis following accidents and terror attacks – and played a vital role in identifying bodies following the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
So why would anyone have a problem with an event supporting it? Well, according to the pro-Hamas crowd, they have to “demand accountability” from ZAKA for “false claims that fuel Gaza genocide.”
Which false claims? Nobody knows. In fact, ZAKA is not a Jewish-only organization; It has Muslim volunteers too who assist in ensuring that dead Muslims are given proper treatment according to Islamic law.
But facts and reality won’t stop pro-Hamas agitators from protesting – and there are fears that the security of the ZAKA event attendees could be compromised.
However, the Vaad Harabanim of Bergen County on Sunday issued a statement saying that the community will not bend to the haters.
“This protest is a violation of all that we hold sacred,” the rabbanim wrote. “First and foremost, it is a desecration of the memory of those who died at the hands of genocidal terrorists, al kiddush Hashem, for the sanctification of the Divine name.
“Second, it is a brazen attack on every member of the Jewish community, as the twelve hundred kedoshim of October 7th – men, women, and children – were killed simply for being Jewish. Finally, it is yet another attack on our holy spaces of worship, following the outrageous hate march against Keter Torah on March 10th.”
“This will not pass,” the rabbanim declared.
The statement says they have requested that authorities cancel the protest on security grounds, but were turned away.
As such, the rabbanim are asking the Jewish community to show up in force outside Bnai Yeshurun for a counter-demonstration.
“We call upon the community to join us outside Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, beginning at 6:30 PM, to decry this outrageous and hateful act. Our gathering will be led by the Rabbis of the RCBC and Bergen County Jewish Action Committee.
“We will remain peaceful at all times, and act only in a manner which sanctifies the Divine name for whose sake the kedoshim made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Vi’hi she’amda la’avosenu v’lanu, as they rise up against us once more, we have total faith in His powers of redemption. The Jewish People will never be broken.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Seems like canceling the Israeli real estate event didn’t prevent these dangerous “protests” in the long run… who would’ve thought these blood-thirsty animals would be satisfied with the cancelation of that event ?
I think any Jewish male who doesn’t get a gun to protect their family is being shortsighted.
First they murder 1200 innocent CIVILIANS (YES CIVILIANS not like the Gazan Hamas supporters who joined the terrorists in the massacre or simply celebrated it) take 250 hostages and then they claim it never happened – IF THIS ISN’T ANTISEMITSEM WHAT IS?
BUT DON’T FORGET; TODAY IS THE 1ST DAY THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT IS SUPPOSED TO DRAFT ALL BNEI TORAH – TIT FOR TAT!
HISTORY REPEATS; The Nazis, after murdering 6m Yidden HY”D also later claimed, it never happened…
didnt Daas Torah say to cancel events that provoke the Umos Haolmam and that a certain political figure than attacked Daas Torah? We are NOTHING without our chashuva Rabbanim we should cancel this event.
It’s time to stand up to these pieces of garbage YMSH. The country has lost its moral compass and every little idiot thinks that he knows better than the next person. They think their opinion counts. Time to shut these idiots up.
All I know is that today being כ”ב אדר השני is exactly 6 entire months since this 21st century full fledged holocaust, and if any wicked pro-hamas is there:- The time has arrived to fulfill the מצוה של תמחה את זבר עמלק and bump them off right now.
I dont understand the above commentators glee in wanting a fight, a posek hador just 2 weeks ago said to cancel such events and now you are not following his shita and tzavo and being morid in daas Torah, we should cancel events that are of this nature and focus on what works for Yidden davening and learning.
lakewoodbt, by Zaka telling the truth of the victims killed by terrorists they provoke the umois haoilom? Why should telling the gruesome story of Oct 7 provoke anyone? You are essentially saying that truth cannot be told because it will provoke the umois huoilom… Only the terrorists and their supporters can lie about the “genocide” in Gaza…