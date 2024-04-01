TINDERBOX: Pro-Hamas And Pro-Israel Demonstrations Planned Outside ZAKA Event At Teaneck Shul Today

A large pro-Hamas demonstration – and a pro-Israel counter-demonstration – is planned to take place tonight outside Bnai Yeshurun in Teaneck, NJ, as Jews gather inside for an event in support of ZAKA.

ZAKA, as most are well aware, is an internationally recognized organization which ensures kavod hameis following accidents and terror attacks – and played a vital role in identifying bodies following the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

So why would anyone have a problem with an event supporting it? Well, according to the pro-Hamas crowd, they have to “demand accountability” from ZAKA for “false claims that fuel Gaza genocide.”

Which false claims? Nobody knows. In fact, ZAKA is not a Jewish-only organization; It has Muslim volunteers too who assist in ensuring that dead Muslims are given proper treatment according to Islamic law.

But facts and reality won’t stop pro-Hamas agitators from protesting – and there are fears that the security of the ZAKA event attendees could be compromised.

However, the Vaad Harabanim of Bergen County on Sunday issued a statement saying that the community will not bend to the haters.

“This protest is a violation of all that we hold sacred,” the rabbanim wrote. “First and foremost, it is a desecration of the memory of those who died at the hands of genocidal terrorists, al kiddush Hashem, for the sanctification of the Divine name.

“Second, it is a brazen attack on every member of the Jewish community, as the twelve hundred kedoshim of October 7th – men, women, and children – were killed simply for being Jewish. Finally, it is yet another attack on our holy spaces of worship, following the outrageous hate march against Keter Torah on March 10th.”

“This will not pass,” the rabbanim declared.

The statement says they have requested that authorities cancel the protest on security grounds, but were turned away.

As such, the rabbanim are asking the Jewish community to show up in force outside Bnai Yeshurun for a counter-demonstration.

“We call upon the community to join us outside Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, beginning at 6:30 PM, to decry this outrageous and hateful act. Our gathering will be led by the Rabbis of the RCBC and Bergen County Jewish Action Committee.

“We will remain peaceful at all times, and act only in a manner which sanctifies the Divine name for whose sake the kedoshim made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Vi’hi she’amda la’avosenu v’lanu, as they rise up against us once more, we have total faith in His powers of redemption. The Jewish People will never be broken.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)